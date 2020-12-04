Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Economy to contract at 7.5 pc for FY21 due to Covid-19 impact: RBI

Economy to contract at 7.5 pc for FY21 due to Covid-19 impact: RBI

The second half of the fiscal year is expected to show positive growth despite disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic, the RBI governor said.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:11 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the change in forecast has been prompted by a surge in demand in both rural as well as urban areas (ANI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday revised its forecast of economic growth for the current fiscal year (2020-21) to minus 7.5 per cent compared to its earlier forecast of minus 9.5 per cent.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the change in forecast has been prompted by a surge in demand in both rural as well as urban areas.

The second half of the fiscal year is expected to show positive growth despite disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic, he added.

The RBI kept the policy repo rate at 4 per cent amid persistently high inflation. The consumer price index has been above the tolerance band for seventh straight month in October.



However, Das said that bumper kharif harvest and dipping vegetable prices are likely to soften inflation.

The economy had shrunk 23.9 per cent during the April to June quarter and 7.5 per cent in the July to September quarter due to steep fall in manufacturing, construction and services.

The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points since late March to cushion the shock from the Covid-19 crisis and sweeping lockdowns across the country to check its spread.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid vaccine: PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:16 IST
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Dec 04, 2020 12:15 IST
GHMC poll results LIVE updates: Congress’ Sunitha Reddy victorious
Dec 04, 2020 13:15 IST
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Dec 04, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
Dec 04, 2020 13:15 IST
CPCB issues notice to Delhi government for immediate action against local pollution
Dec 04, 2020 13:12 IST
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid vaccine: PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:16 IST
Teaching is all about giving: Ranjitsinh Disale on wining Global Teacher Prize 2020
Dec 04, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.