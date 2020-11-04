Sections
ED files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband

The Mumbai court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and two others.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a Mumbai court against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group MD Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI Bank fraud case.

The court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet.

