ED files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband
The Mumbai court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and two others.
Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:59 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a Mumbai court against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group MD Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI Bank fraud case.
The court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet.