Sections
Home / Business News / Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June

Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June

The eight core sectors had expanded by 1.2 per cent in June 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday showed.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 17:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A worker pours molten iron from a ladle to make automobile spare parts inside an iron casting factory in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)

Contracting for the fourth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 15 per cent in June due to fall in the production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, cement and electricity.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 1.2 per cent in June 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday showed.

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity - had recorded negative growth in May.

The output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity declined by 15.5 per cent, 6 per cent, 12 per cent, 8.9 per cent, 33.8 per cent, 6.9 per cent, and 11 per cent, respectively.



During April-June 2020-21, the sector’s output dipped by 24.6 per cent as compared to a positive growth of 3.4 per cent in the same period previous year.

These eight industries account for 40.27 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

In May, the sectors’ output contracted by 22 per cent.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 33% women students, IIM-Lucknow ensures gender diversity
Jul 31, 2020 18:38 IST
AR Rahman lends his support to ‘Writers’ anthem’ Credit De Do Yaar
Jul 31, 2020 18:38 IST
Verstappen sets fastest time in practice at British GP
Jul 31, 2020 18:36 IST
#WattaMonster: Samsung Galaxy M21 ticks all the right boxes
Jul 31, 2020 18:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.