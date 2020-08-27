Sections
Home / Business News / Elon Musk’s wealth exceeds $100 billion while Jeff Bezos worth twice as much

Elon Musk’s wealth exceeds $100 billion while Jeff Bezos worth twice as much

The net worth of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos eclipsed $200 billion on Wednesday as shares of the e-commerce giant climbed to a record.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:29 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Musk, 49, now one of four centibillionaires in the world, has seen his fortune grow by $73.6 billion this year, a jump still smaller than Bezos’s, who is up by $87.1 billion. (Reuters file photo)

Three of the world’s richest people have achieved staggering new levels of personal wealth.

The net worth of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos eclipsed $200 billion on Wednesday as shares of the e-commerce giant climbed to a record. The move simultaneously pushed his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, 50, to the brink of becoming the world’s richest woman, just behind L’Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, extended an extraordinary stretch of wealth gains to become a centibillionaire. Tesla Inc. shares rallied Wednesday, pushing his net worth to $101 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a listing of the world’s 500 richest people.

Tech companies boosted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to new highs for a fourth-straight day, buoyed by news that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep short-term interest rates near zero for at least five years.



The gains by Bezos, 56, and Musk represent just the latest high water mark for wealth accumulation in a topsy-turvy year defined by both surging markets and catastrophic human and economic loss. The world’s 500 richest people have gained $809 billion so far this year, a 14% increase since January, even as a global pandemic caused a record drop in GDP and millions of lost jobs.

Income inequality

The rising income inequality has provoked sharp responses from many progressive politicians and critics on the left. US Senator Bernie Sanders said earlier this month he plans to introduce legislation to tax wealth gains during the coronavirus crisis.

“We cannot continue to allow billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to become obscenely rich while millions of Americans face eviction, hunger and economic desperation,” Sanders said Wednesday in a statement. “It’s time to fundamentally change our national priorities.”

Others view their massive wealth as justified, saying they’ve earned it through the creation of singular businesses. “When you look at Musk and Bezos, it’s understated to say that in their own ways, they’ve changed the world,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital.

The surge in wealth is especially concentrated in the upper ranks of the billionaires index and has been fueled largely by tech stocks, which have been on a tear as the pandemic drives more people online. That also includes a rise in the number of retail investors buying stocks.

Musk, 49, now one of four centibillionaires in the world, has seen his fortune grow by $73.6 billion this year, a jump still smaller than Bezos’s, who is up by $87.1 billion. Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth topped $100 billion earlier this month. On Wednesday alone it rose by $8.5 billion.

US tech tycoons haven’t been the only beneficiaries. India’s Mukesh Ambani became the first Asian to rank among the world’s five richest last month. He’s gained $22.5 billion this year on the back of a boost in shares of his conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., whose tech division has attracted recent investments from the likes of Facebook and Silver Lake.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Aug 27, 2020 10:45 IST
Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.36 against US dollar in early trade
Aug 27, 2020 10:44 IST
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Aug 27, 2020 10:46 IST
Lot of unanswered questions in Thunberg’s approach to Indian education system: Nishank
Aug 27, 2020 10:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.