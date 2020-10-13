Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Engie, Mitsui sell 75% of renewable energy trust to Infrastructure Capital Group

Engie, Mitsui sell 75% of renewable energy trust to Infrastructure Capital Group

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but a person familiar with the transaction said the stake was sold for A$400 million ($287 million).

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 14:32 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Meenakshi Ray, Melbourne

People walk past the logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co in Tokyo, Japan in this file photo. (Reuters Photo)

Engie SA and Mitsui & Co have sold a 75% stake in their newly established Australian Renewable Energy Trust to Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) to help speed up growth in their green energy investments.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but a person familiar with the transaction said the stake was sold for A$400 million ($287 million).

The deal comes at a time when infrastructure investors are turning away from airport and road investments which are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. ICG, an Australian fund, has A$2.5 billion of equity under management.

“ICG’s long-term vision and expertise in the sector will help ENGIE ANZ build more renewable energy projects in Australia, while supporting the ongoing operations of our assets,” Engie Australia and New Zealand Chief Financial Officer Gary Brown said in a statement on Tuesday.

Engie will operate the portfolio of renewable energy assets, which includes the rights to a pipeline of projects in Australia. The first to be up and running is the 119 megawatt Willogoleche wind farm in South Australia, which started operating late last year.

Engie, which shut its Hazelwood coal-fired power plant in and sold its other coal-fired plant in Australia in 2017, flagged last year it would seek one or more partners to invest in a fund to develop 2,000 MW of wind and solar farms in Australia over 10 years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Oct 13, 2020 14:19 IST
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Oct 13, 2020 13:57 IST
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Oct 13, 2020 14:56 IST

latest news

Khushbu Sundar fifth Congress spokesperson to leave since March 2019
Oct 13, 2020 14:55 IST
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Oct 13, 2020 14:56 IST
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire
Oct 13, 2020 14:53 IST
IPL 2020: The MS Dhoni threat looms large for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Oct 13, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.