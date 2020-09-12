Sections
EPFO to credit interest soon. Know how to check your passbook balance

EPFO will 8.15% interest will be credited to the subscribers first and the rest 0.15% will be credited to the subscriber by December.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 14:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

EPFO beneficiaries will be able to keep a tab when the interest gets credited to their account. (HT Archive)

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) central board on Wednesday said that it will pay 8.5% interest to its subscribers for the financial year 2019-20 in two installments.

The EPFO beneficiaries will be able to keep a tab when the interest gets credited to their account. Beneficiaries can either go to EPFO website or download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or iOS store to check their passbook.

Here are the steps to check your EPFO balance:



• Log on to the EPFO website and click on the E-passbook option at epfindia.gov.in



• Fill your username, password and the captcha code in the respective fields

• Select the member ID for which you want to see the balance

• The EPF passbook will then reflect the balance and you can also download the passbook for future reference.

The other option is to download the UMANG app.

• Download the app from respective app store.

• Click on EPFO services

• Click on employee-centric services

• It will redirect you to a new page where you will click on View Passbook option

• Fill your username, password and the captcha code in the respective fields

• You shall receive an OTP on your registered cellphone number upon filling these fields.

• After filling in the OTP, you can view your passbook balance.

