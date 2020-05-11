Sections
Home / Business News / Equities brace up for more pain this month

Equities brace up for more pain this month

Market watchers maintain the biggest gain for the markets has clearly come from the liquidity thrust in advanced economies of the US, Europe and Asia, even though India’s own approach to stimulus has been distant with limited impact.

Updated: May 11, 2020 05:09 IST

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint Mumbai

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)

April was the best performing month in 11 years for Indian stocks, underscoring the growing disconnect between the stock markets and the real economy battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic that is showing little signs of abating.

The more than 14% rally in shares in April was overdone, according to some experts who cautioned that a 6% decline in May so far is an indication that more pain may be in store.

They said that in mirroring global peers, which are flush with liquidity thanks to a host of stimulus measures, stock markets in India have run ahead of themselves even as they take cues from developments on drug discoveries for a potential cure for the respiratory infection.

Market watchers maintain the biggest gain for the markets has clearly come from the liquidity thrust in advanced economies of the US, Europe and Asia, even though India’s own approach to stimulus has been distant with limited impact and is rather minuscule compared with the scale and size of liquidity boosting measures of many other countries.



“That said, India is still one of the worst-performing markets among emerging markets. So, any pullback in global markets will likely negatively impact our market as fundamentally nothing has changed since the first initial fiscal package and mid- and small-sized businesses are strapped of cash-flow, which in turn is now negatively impacting the whole financial sector,” said Andrew Holland, chief executive of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies.

To be sure, Indian stock markets slumped 40% in March from record highs touched in January post which foreign institutional investors (FII) sold equities and debt totalling $15.95 billion. On the currency front, the rupee is one of the worst performers in Asia. In 2020, the rupee has weakened 5.52% against the dollar.

“Investment case for India has weakened given its limited ability to provide significant stimulus without impacting credit rating and India’s higher dependence on the unorganised work force. The earnings season will see material cuts, especially in the financial sector,” said Credit Suisse.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 11, 2020 03:56 IST
Security forces on red alert over terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 11, 2020 02:43 IST
Ensure adherence to guidelines: Govt to states ahead of PM meet
May 11, 2020 02:52 IST
Central teams chart Covid plan with states, flag gaps
May 11, 2020 04:09 IST

latest news

Evacuation flight carrying 1,387 from Manila, Philippines lands in Mumbai
May 11, 2020 05:47 IST
Prolonged lockdown in metros could cripple flight operations
May 11, 2020 05:24 IST
RBI to reshuffle foreign currency asset weightages
May 11, 2020 05:15 IST
Equities brace up for more pain this month
May 11, 2020 05:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.