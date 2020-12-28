Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Equity parameters touch new highs, Tata Motors gains 3.6 pc

Equity parameters touch new highs, Tata Motors gains 3.6 pc

Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and EU negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK’s exit.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:04 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Mumbai

Asian shares ticked up as US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign. (AP)

Equity benchmark indices hit fresh highs during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 298 points or 0.63 per cent at 47,272 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 90 points or 0.65 per cent to 13,839.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the green with Nifty realty rising by 3 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 1 per cent each.

Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union (EU) negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK’s exit from the EU.



Metal stocks too saw handsome gains with JSW Steel moving up by 2.5 per cent, Tata Steel by 1.5 per cent and Hindalco by 1.4 per cent. The other major winners were SBI Life, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, GAIL and Adani Ports.

However, those which lost were Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Nestle India and Cipla.

Meanwhile, Asian shares ticked up as US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign.

Japan’s Nikkei inched up 0.4 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.2 per cent with many markets still closed for a holiday.

The rollouts of Covid-19 vaccines also bolstered hopes of more economic normalisation next year with Europe launching a mass vaccination drive on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
by Shishir Gupta
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders remain closed, police suggest alternative routes
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Bowlers put New Zealand in control of first test against Pakistan
by Reuters
‘Took urbanisation as opportunity’: PM on India’s first driverless Metro
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Shilpa and Shamita bring childhood memories back, have fun while exercising
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.