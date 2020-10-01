Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / EU to start legal action against UK on Internal Market today

EU to start legal action against UK on Internal Market today

The “letter of formal notice” to the UK for breaching the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement is the first step in a a legal process that could result into a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 14:25 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

European Commission president Ursula von der Layen will announce the plan at 11 a.m. in Brussels. (Reuters file photo)

The European Commission will on Thursday send a “letter of formal notice” to the UK for breaching the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, a person familiar with the matter says.

The letter is the first step in a a legal process that could result into a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice. European Commission president Ursula von der Layen will announce the plan at 11 a.m. in Brussels.

The pound dropped by 0.5% against the dollar on the news. This is on only the first step in what would be a long legal process that could eventually end up at the ECJ. For now it signals tensions are high as Brexit trade negotiations enter a critical phase.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka set off on foot for Hathras after police stop them
Oct 01, 2020 14:26 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Oct 01, 2020 14:15 IST
SC okays DGCA plan for full refund on cancelled flights due to lockdown
Oct 01, 2020 13:00 IST

latest news

Day 1 of increased toll: Long queue of vehicles at two toll gates in Thane
Oct 01, 2020 14:25 IST
EU to start legal action against UK on Internal Market today
Oct 01, 2020 14:25 IST
Sacha Baron Cohen ‘risked his life’ to make Borat 2, wore bulletproof vest
Oct 01, 2020 14:11 IST
Dilip Kumar reacts to restoration of Peshawar home by Pakistani government
Oct 01, 2020 14:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.