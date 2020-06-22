Sections
Ex-Bank of England guv sees need for greater investment after Covid-19

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, now an advisor to the British government on the United Nations COP26 climate summit next year, said the economy was only just beginning to come out of the slump caused by Covid-19, and it was too soon to know the long-term damage.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:15 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

“Consumer attitudes and narratives are unlikely to be as aggressive, and borrowing - apart from necessary borrowing - is unlikely to be as high. There is going to be a need for public and private investment,” Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told the BBC. (Reuters Photo)

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said there would need to be greater public and private investment as the economy came out of the coronavirus slump, to counteract potential consumer weakness and meet longer-term environmental goals.

Carney, now an advisor to the British government on the United Nations COP26 climate summit next year, said the economy was only just beginning to come out of the slump caused by Covid-19, and it was too soon to know the long-term damage.

“Consumer attitudes and narratives are unlikely to be as aggressive, and borrowing - apart from necessary borrowing - is unlikely to be as high. There is going to be a need for public and private investment,” he told the BBC.

