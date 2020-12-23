Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Facebook to add more account security features next year

Facebook to add more account security features next year

The company currently offers an option to require a hardware security key to connect to a desktop computer before each log-in.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 10:11 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh,

The world’s largest social network said it also plans to expand Facebook Protect -its security program for high-profile accounts including election candidates - to more types of accounts globally next year. (AP)

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would start allowing users to set up physical security keys as a way to verify their identity before logging into the social network’s mobile app, beginning next year.

The company currently offers an option to require a hardware security key to connect to a desktop computer before each log-in.

Users could purchase a hardware key from retailers, and register it with Facebook, the company said, confirming an earlier report.

The world’s largest social network said it also plans to expand Facebook Protect -its security program for high-profile accounts including election candidates - to more types of accounts globally next year.



The rollout of new security services follows a July hack of peer social network Twitter Inc which compromised many celebrity accounts, including those of President-elect Joe Biden and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Currently available in the United States, Facebook Protect offers a way for politicians, government agencies and election staff to set up additional security provisions such as two-factor authentication and real-time monitoring for potential hacking threats.

It will now be available to users like journalists and human rights activists who are at a higher risk of being targeted by sophisticated hackers, Facebook added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

23,950 new infections in 24 hours, 22% rise from yesterday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
by Shishir Gupta
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

latest news

Great Indian bustard conservation: Flap-like diverters installed on live wires to prevent collision
by Priyanka Sahoo
US financial body to invest $54 million in India for infrastructure projects
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Indian Rupee is the worst performer among Asian currencies in 2020
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Anil Kapoor called Maheep after seeing Shanaya’s episode of Fabulous Lives
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.