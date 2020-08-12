Sections
Home / Business News / Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%

Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%

Data released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday showed the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 16.6% in June against a 34% contraction in May.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 04:44 IST

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Out of the 32 manufacturing sub-sectors, only pharmaceuticals (34.6%) and tobacco (4.5%) recorded growth.

India’s factory output contracted sharply for the fourth straight month in June, though at a slower pace than in May, signalling the gradual normalisation of manufacturing activity; however, localised lockdowns to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic could hamper the process of economic recovery.

Data released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday showed the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 16.6% in June against a 34% contraction in May.

During the June quarter, IIP contracted 35.3%, which may heavily weigh on GDP growth for that quarter, data for which is scheduled to be released by end August.

In June, manufacturing activity improved the sharpest, with the output shrinkage at 17.1% against the 38.4% contraction in May, while the contraction in mining (19.8%) and electricity (10%) sectors showed little improvement.



Among use-based categories, capital goods and consumer durables recorded the sharpest sequential improvement in June, even as these sectors continued to lag in comparison to other categories, reinforcing the view that the discretionary portion of the industrial sector will take longer to revive.

The sharp turnaround in consumer non-durables to a double-digit expansion at 14% in June is likely to have been driven by the rebuilding of inventories that were depleted during the lockdown months and may not sustain at such high levels after the restocking is completed. Out of the 32 manufacturing sub-sectors, only pharmaceuticals (34.6%) and tobacco (4.5%) recorded growth.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Passenger vehicle sales decline in July
Aug 12, 2020 04:56 IST
Govt to select IT firm for single-window clearance
Aug 12, 2020 04:53 IST
Sebi pulls up Kirloskar’s promoters for fraud
Aug 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%
Aug 12, 2020 04:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.