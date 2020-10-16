Fever Network launches web app to power digital first approach to business

The Fever Network has launched a web application, Progressive Web App, which they said is a strategic initiative to strengthen their digital first approach to business. The app launch is the first by a radio brand, which will urge listeners to interact digitally as well, Fever FM said in a statement.

Fever Web App provides listeners with the opportunity to interact with the brand in real time and enjoy exclusive deals and prizes that can be won every day. Listeners have to simply type fevernetwork.fm on their mobile web browsers and tap to participate in the contest. The gratifications include T20 merchandise, match party invitations, virtual meet and greet with players and gold, the statement added.

“As the world is getting more digitised, we are also gearing ourselves with it. Progressive Web apps are the next best thing as they provide app like functionality without taking any storage space on your mobile handsets! As a first phase of the launch, we’re offering exciting prizes for our listeners to encourage maximum traffic to the Fever Web App,” Harshad Jain, the chief executive office (CEO) of Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd, and Next Mediaworks Ltd, said.

The Fever Network comprises three distinct radio stations – Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One. While Fever FM and Radio Nasha are leaders in the Hindi Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) and Retro Bollywood space respectively, Radio One is a pioneer in the international format. The three brand networks together make for the strongest radio player with three stations each in Delhi and Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

The Fever network spans across 22 stations and 15 cities, catering to as many as 35 million listeners with a digital reach of 2.5 million.