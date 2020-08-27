Sections
Home / Business News / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am

This meeting will be ‘special’, Sitharaman had said after the previous one held on June 12, as it will focus on a single matter.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting on Thursday (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting at 11am today via video conferencing.

Thursday’s meeting will consider a proposal to borrow money from the market to compensate states for their revenue shortfalls. This meeting will be ‘special’, Sitharaman had said after the previous one held on June 12, as it will focus on a single matter.

“Compensation, which has to be given to states, and, if at all, it results in some kind of borrowing, how and who is going to pay for it,” she had said about the 41st meeting’s agenda.

In its 42nd meeting, scheduled to be held on September 19, the council will take up other issues such as the resolution of the inverted duty structure, tax on pan masala and more measures for the ease of doing business, two officials said, requesting anonymity.



Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, finance ministers of states and UTs, and senior officers from Union Government and states are expected to attend the meeting, Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian-origin girl Neha Shukla invents social distancing alarm; wins rave reviews
Aug 27, 2020 09:03 IST
Honda goes small with first all-electric car Honda e
Aug 27, 2020 09:03 IST
Heavy rains in Kolkata; house collapse leaves two injured
Aug 27, 2020 09:02 IST
England have right mix to be world’s best test side, says Root
Aug 27, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.