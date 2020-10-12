Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Finance minister’s announcements fail to cheer Sensex, Nifty as markets pare gains

Finance minister’s announcements fail to cheer Sensex, Nifty as markets pare gains

The NSE Nifty 50 index, which had earlier in the session breached a psychologically significant 12,000 level last seen in February, reversed its course to trade 0.37% lower at 11,870, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.27%.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The facade of BSE building is seen in this file photo in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Domestic markets pared the day’s gain during the afternoon trade on Monday as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures, including LTC cash voucher scheme and Special Festival Advance Scheme, with an eye to boost consumer demand and bolster the coronavirus pandemic-hit economy.

Nirmala Sitharaman also issued an interest-free 50-year loan amounting to Rs 12,000 crore to states for capital expenditure, which they will have to spend before March 31. She also announced Rs 25,000 crore additional Capex expenditure for roads, defence infrastructure and expenditure and water supply on domestically produced capital equipment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index, which had earlier in the session breached a psychologically significant 12,000 level last seen in February, reversed its course to trade 0.37% lower at 11,870, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.27%. The S&P BSE Sensex, which had hit the high of 40,905 earlier in the day, was trading around 40,555.74 levels at 2:26pm.

Meanwhile, a grid failure caused a widespread power outage in Mumbai and surrounding areas, though the National Stock Exchange and BSE, as well Mumbai’s international airport, said they were operating normally. Officials said power has now been restored to many areas of the city.



The Nifty Bank Index, which had risen as much as 1.4% earlier in the session, reversed its course and was last down 0.8%. IT major Infosys gained 1.8% ahead of its quarterly results due later this week. The Nifty IT index was up 1.1% after Tata Consultancy announced a big buyback and posted strong margins last week.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has delivered 115 basis points of interest rate cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic and rolled out measures to boost liquidity and lending, experts have called for more fiscal stimulus to lift the economy from its worst contraction in four decades.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Oct 12, 2020 13:55 IST
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:28 IST
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST

latest news

Scientists return from Arctic with wealth of climate data
Oct 12, 2020 14:39 IST
NEET UG Result 2020 to be declared on October 16: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Oct 12, 2020 14:37 IST
Stars among the stars: Dhoni, Kohli, Akshay at top of endorsement battle!
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
France must avoid general Covid-19 lockdown by all means, says PM Castex
Oct 12, 2020 14:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.