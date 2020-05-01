Sections
Financial markets closed on Friday on account of public holiday

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, May 4.

Updated: May 01, 2020 10:04 IST

By Reuters, Bengaluru

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35%, while the rupee settled at 75.1 to the dollar on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT File Photo)

India’s currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Friday, May 1, for a public holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, May 4.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 3.21% higher at 9,859.9 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 3.05% at 33,717.62.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35%, while the rupee settled at 75.1 to the dollar.



