Fitch cuts India growth forecast to 8% for FY22; economy to shrink by 5% this fiscal

In its June update of Global Economic Outlook, Fitch projected Indian economy to grow 5.5 per cent in 2022-23.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected Indian economy’s growth at 9.5% in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 % next fiscal. (REUTERS  File)

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut India’s growth forecast for 2021-22 fiscal to 8 per cent from 9.5 per cent projected last month.

It, however, retained its projection of Indian economy contracting by 5 per cent in the current fiscal.

Indian economic growth stood at an estimated 4.2 per cent in 2019-20.

In its June update of Global Economic Outlook, Fitch projected Indian economy to grow 5.5 per cent in 2022-23.



“In India, where authorities imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns globally to try to halt the spread of the virus, measures are being relaxed only very gradually; with a limited policy easing response and ongoing financial sector fragilities, we have pared our 2021 forecast to 8 per cent from 9.5 per cent in the previous GEO,” Fitch said.

In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected 9.5 per cent growth in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5 per cent contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 per cent next fiscal.

Moody’s expects India’s real GDP to contract by 4 per cent in fiscal 2020 due to the shock from the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown measures, followed by 8.7 per cent growth in fiscal 2021 and closer to 6 per cent thereafter.

