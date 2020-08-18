Sections
Home / Business News / Flipkart gross merchandise value exceeds pre-Covid-19 level: Walmart

Flipkart gross merchandise value exceeds pre-Covid-19 level: Walmart

After the lockdown was imposed in India from March 25 by the government to curb the pandemic, e-commerce majors have to struggle as their supply chains were disrupted and were able to recover after almost two months.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in the illustration. (Reuters File Photo )

The gross merchandise value (GMV) of Flipkart has exceeded the pre-Covid-19 levels, global retail major Walmart Inc, which owns a majority share of India’s leading e-commerce platform, said.

Walmart’s overall revenue was up 5.6 per cent to $137.7 billion while its international sales were down 6.8 per cent to $27.2 billion in the second quarter, Walmart said in earning statement.

According to the company, its net sales and operating results were “significantly affected” by a continuation of the global health crisis. However, increased demand for products across multiple categories led to strong top-line and gross margin results, it added.

After the lockdown was imposed in India from March 25 by the government to curb the pandemic, e-commerce majors have to struggle as their supply chains were disrupted and were able to recover after almost two months.



“Since re-opening, GMV at Flipkart has exceeded pre-COVID-19 level,” said Walmart. The GMV is total value of merchandise sold over a period of time.

Walmart’s sales in the US market were up 93.3 per cent to $93.3 billion in the May-July quarter.

Net sales of Walmart International, which is present in nine markets including China, Japan, Mexico, the UK apart from India, declined 6.8 per cent to $27.2 billion.

“Net sales included the effects of the government-mandated closure of the company’s Flipkart business in India for a portion of the quarter, as well as similar actions in markets in Africa and Central America,” it added.

In 2018, Walmart Inc invested $16 billion for acquiring 77 per cent stake in the group.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops
Aug 19, 2020 04:10 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 19, 2020 04:03 IST
Govt jobs to be reserved for state residents: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Aug 19, 2020 03:26 IST
Visva Bharati seeks CBI probe into clashes
Aug 19, 2020 03:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.