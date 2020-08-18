Flipkart gross merchandise value exceeds pre-Covid-19 level: Walmart

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in the illustration. (Reuters File Photo )

The gross merchandise value (GMV) of Flipkart has exceeded the pre-Covid-19 levels, global retail major Walmart Inc, which owns a majority share of India’s leading e-commerce platform, said.

Walmart’s overall revenue was up 5.6 per cent to $137.7 billion while its international sales were down 6.8 per cent to $27.2 billion in the second quarter, Walmart said in earning statement.

According to the company, its net sales and operating results were “significantly affected” by a continuation of the global health crisis. However, increased demand for products across multiple categories led to strong top-line and gross margin results, it added.

After the lockdown was imposed in India from March 25 by the government to curb the pandemic, e-commerce majors have to struggle as their supply chains were disrupted and were able to recover after almost two months.

“Since re-opening, GMV at Flipkart has exceeded pre-COVID-19 level,” said Walmart. The GMV is total value of merchandise sold over a period of time.

Walmart’s sales in the US market were up 93.3 per cent to $93.3 billion in the May-July quarter.

Net sales of Walmart International, which is present in nine markets including China, Japan, Mexico, the UK apart from India, declined 6.8 per cent to $27.2 billion.

“Net sales included the effects of the government-mandated closure of the company’s Flipkart business in India for a portion of the quarter, as well as similar actions in markets in Africa and Central America,” it added.

In 2018, Walmart Inc invested $16 billion for acquiring 77 per cent stake in the group.