Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Flipkart Wholesale app logs 75% month-on-month growth in customer base

Flipkart Wholesale app logs 75% month-on-month growth in customer base

Encouraging trends have emerged from retailers in small towns who have opted for e-commerce as a preferred mode to do business at ease, the statement said, adding that one in every five customers on Flipkart Wholesale is from Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 19:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Flipkart Group’s B2B businesses -- Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores -- have seen an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020, an official statement said. (Reuters File Photo)

Flipkart Wholesale app, which currently offers fashion products to retailers in 23 cities, witnessed 75 per cent month-on-month growth in customer base since its launch in September, according to a statement.

Encouraging trends have emerged from retailers in small towns who have opted for e-commerce as a preferred mode to do business at ease, the statement said, adding that one in every five customers on Flipkart Wholesale is from Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities.

Flipkart Wholesale has seen huge success with 90 per cent month-on-month growth in transactions on its platform since its launch, reflecting kiranas’ trust in the Flipkart group, the statement further said.

“Flipkart Wholesale app records 75 per cent month-on-month growth in customer base and over 95 per cent are from tier 2 and tier 3 cities across nine states in the country,” the statement added.



Flipkart Group’s B2B businesses -- Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores -- have seen an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020, it noted.

Commenting on increased adoption of e-commerce at Flipkart’s B2B businesses this year, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, said, “We have consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem that serves kiranas’ growing needs and helping Indian MSMEs access the pan-India market more effectively and we will step up our efforts in the coming year as well”.

Flipkart Wholesale app recorded 75 per cent month-on-month growth in customer base since its launch in September.

The wholesale app that currently offers fashion products -- clothing, footwear and accessories -- to retailers across 23 cities has just launched the grocery category in NCR on its platform.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Bangladesh sends second group of Rohingya refugees to isolated island
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Yuvraj Singh fails to get BCCI nod for comeback
by Shalini Gupta
Swearing-in of newly-elected DDC members held across Jammu
by HT Correspondent
Transgender woman starts cafe in Noida that ‘treats everyone equally’
by Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.