FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce details of Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package at 4 pm today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief the media on Wednesday at 4 pm. In her address, Sitharaman will share the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday to battle Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and announced that the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package will infuse vitality into the economy and will benefit all sections of the society from the migrant labourers to big businesses.

The prime minister described it as “a special economic package that will serve as an important link to the ‘Self-reliant India Campaign (Aatma nirbhar Bharat)’”. The relief package amounts to roughly 10% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

In a series of tweets, the finance minister on Tuesday said “this shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance.”

“Indian economy has acquired strength in its various dimensions. Now, we can confidently engage with the world. We aim at overall transformation & not incremental changes. We shall convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity. #AatmanirbharBharat will integrate not isolate,” Sitharaman had tweeted.