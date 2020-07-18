Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / FMCG demand back at pre-Covid-19 level

FMCG demand back at pre-Covid-19 level

Rural recovery outpaced urban because of reverse migration and above-normal monsoon, says a Nielsen survey

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 06:04 IST

By Suneera Tandon, Livemint New Delhi

DMart in Thane. (Mint Archive)

Demand for packaged consumer goods recovered to near pre-Covid-19 levels in June as shops reopened after the government eased lockdown measures and the return of millions of migrants to their villages boosted rural consumption, market researcher Nielsen said.

“June saw a clear but slowish recovery,” said Prasun Basu, president, South Asia zone, Nielsen Global Connect. “We are kind of coming back to the levels that we left behind at the end of last year.”

Sales of consumer goods witnessed a sharp decline in April and May as markets remained closed and many households had stockpiled provisions in March in anticipation of the government imposing a national lockdown.

While spending on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) rose in June, India’s recovery was delayed in comparison with other Asian markets, Nielsen said.



Rural recovery outpaced that of urban areas as the reverse migration of workers and an above-normal monsoon boosted sales of packaged goods.

Nielsen did not share the percentage growth numbers for June but said the average monthly FMCG value sales in the pre-Covid-19 period of December to February was taken as the baseline.

The market researcher looked at data during four different periods: the baseline period of December to February; the pre-Covid-19 period of March; the April-May lockdown; and June, when the lockdown measures were eased. With the baseline indexed at 100, FMCG sales were at 98 for June; in May, they dipped to 75. In comparison, the pre-Covid-19 or March sales were at 101 as shoppers filled their grocery baskets fearing shop closures. In rural markets, sales were sharply ahead at 109 in June.

“After a significant impact during the lockdown, the FMCG industry in India has recovered sharply in June—a recovery that is driven by traditional trade channels. There was a clear prioritisation on FMCG categories made by consumers during the lockdown period, and significant recovery of others with Unlock 1.0 in June,” Nielsen said.

Between January and May, value sales of FMCG in India dropped as much as 8% on a year-on-year basis, the steepest fall in consumer packaged goods seen in key markets of Asia.

However, the trends were varied across segments.

Within essentials, packaged wheat flour and retail packs of edible oil brands grew well as consumers turned to home-cooked food, driving sales of staples.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

When Vin Diesel called Deepika Padukone ‘the queen of the whole world’
Jul 18, 2020 06:37 IST
Harbhajan Singh reveals whether he will retire after next IPL
Jul 18, 2020 06:31 IST
TDSAT grants interim relief to Vodafone Idea
Jul 18, 2020 06:30 IST
Grim milestones: 77k new cases in US, Brazil infections hit 2 million
Jul 18, 2020 06:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.