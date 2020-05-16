Focus on 8 sectors in FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s stimulus announcement

The finance minister said many sectors need policy simplification to make it simpler for people to understand what that sector can give, participate in activities and bring transparency. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )

Eight sectors will be the focus of the day’s announcement, including coal, mineral, defence production, civil aviation areas, space sector and atomic energy, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday as she unveiled the fourth set of stimulus measures.

The finance minister said many sectors need policy simplification to make it simpler for people to understand what that sector can give, participate in activities and bring transparency.

“Once we decongest sectors, we can boost the sector for growth and jobs,” she said during her press briefing.

She was announcing the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on May 12, vowing to make India atmanirbhar or self-reliant.

The finance minister held her first press conference to share details of the stimulus package on Wednesday. The second and third phase of announcements on Centre’s economic package were made on Thursday and Friday.

Her last press conference will be on Sunday.