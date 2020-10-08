Forbes India Rich List 2020: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Serum Institute’s Cyrus Poonawalla among top 10. Full list

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, remains the wealthiest Indian for the 13th consecutive year on Forbes India list, which has recently been released. “In a tumultuous year for the global economy, India’s richest preserved their wealth. Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 13th year in a row, adding $37.3 billion to his net worth,” Forbes noted. It has also noted the entry of Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which is the world’s largest vaccine producer by the number of doses produced, in top 10.

“Top on the list was Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries. At number one for the thirteenth consecutive year, his net wealth stands at $88.7 billion. His company had a good year with $20 billion of investments in its mobile services business Jio Platforms. Facebook and Google, two of the world’s top technology companies were large investors as were a host of others–KKR, Silver Lake, Mubadala to name a few. The money also resulted in a rerating of the telecom sector with fellow tycoon Sunil Mittal moving up three slots to rank 11 with a net wealth of $10.2 billion,” Forbes noted.

Here is the list of India’s top 10 richest persons

1. Mukesh Ambani (88.7 billion dollar)

2. Gautam Adani (25.2 billion dollar)

3. Shiv Nadar (20.4 billion dollar)

4. Rafhakishan Damani (15.4 billion dollar)

5. Hinduja brothers (12.8 billion dollar)

6. Cyrus Poonawalla (11.5 billion dollar)

7. Pallonji Mistry (11.4 billion dollar)

8. Uday Kotak (11.3 billion dollar)

9. Godrej Family (11 billion dollar)

10. Lakshmi Mittal (10.3 billion dollar)

Richest Indians from 11th to 20th rank

11. Sunil Mittal (10.2 billion dollar)

12. Dilip Shanghvi (9.5 billion dollar)

13. Burman family (9.2 billion dollar)

14. Kumar Birla (8.5 billion dollar)

15. Azim Premji (7.9 billion dollar)

16. Bajaj family (7.4 billion dollar)

17. Madhukar Parekh (7.2 billion dollar)

18. Kuldip and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra (6.8 billion dollar)

19. Savitri Jindal (6.6 billion dollar)

20. Murali Divi (6.5 billion dollar)