Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra

Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra

The companies agreed to terminate the venture after reassessing in part due to the global coronavirus pandemic, they said Thursday. The decision ends a deal reached more than a year ago under which Ford was expected to fold its local operations.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 10:05 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Mahindra said in its own statement the venture’s termination wouldn’t affect its product plans (REUTERS)

Ford Motor Co. is reversing plans to cede most of its Indian operations to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., deciding to pull out of a proposed joint venture (JV) and continue its standalone business in the country.

The companies agreed to terminate the venture after reassessing in part due to the global coronavirus pandemic, they said Thursday. The decision ends a deal reached more than a year ago under which Ford was expected to fold its local operations, including two factories, into a JV that would be majority-controlled by Mahindra, a leading Indian manufacturer of sport utility vehicles.

The future of Ford’s business in India is unclear as it has struggled for more than two decades to grow in the world’s fourth-largest auto market. “The company is actively evaluating its businesses around the world, including in India,” Ford said a statement.

The US carmaker took a $799 million impairment charge in 2019 in anticipation of the asset transfer to Mahindra to account for what it called “fair value less cost to sell.” A spokesman said Thursday the termination of the deal won’t affect that valuation.



“There will be no impact on the impairment that we recorded previously,” said T.R. Reid, the spokesman.

The automakers said previously they would cooperate to develop an electric car for emerging markets and work together to introduce three new models to be sold under the Ford brand in India, starting with a midsize SUV.

Ford didn’t specify what would become of those projects. Mahindra said in its own statement the venture’s termination wouldn’t affect its product plans. “Mahindra is accelerating its efforts to establish leadership in electric SUVs,” it said.

The decision came as a Dec. 31 deadline loomed for formalizing the planned partnership. Jim Farley, who became the US automaker’s chief executive officer in October, said in 2019 that the JV with Mahindra could allow Ford to double its revenue from India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Pan-India vaccine dry run on Saturday, WHO okays Pfizer’s candidate
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Ajit Pawar, others pay tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Canada to require air travellers to test negative for Covid-19
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.