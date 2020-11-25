Sections
France welcomes Recipharm and Moderna agreement over Covid vaccine

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:25 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Paris

Sweden-based pharmaceutical company Recipharm has signed a letter of intent with US firm Moderna to produce some of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in France (via Reuters)

French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Wednesday that Sweden-based pharmaceutical company Recipharm has signed a letter of intent with US firm Moderna to produce some of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in France.

Pannier-Runacher said that Recipharm has four plants in France.

The head of the European Commission said on Tuesday that the European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, taking the EU’s potential stock of Covid-19 doses to nearly 2 billion.

