Fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes postponed until July due to Covid-19

The judge presiding over the criminal fraud case against Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes said he has reluctantly decided to postpone a jury trial from March to July to allow more time for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s order by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, marks the third time Holmes’s trial has been delayed due to the virus. It was initially scheduled to start in July 2020 and was then moved to October before it was again reset for March. Davila said he’s hopeful conditions will improve in the near future once more of the population is vaccinated.

“The court recognizes that a continuance of the trial will cause great inconvenience to victims who would like their day in court, as well as defendant, who wishes a speedy opportunity to defend against the charges,” the judge wrote. “All of these rights are important, but paramount to the court is the safety and health of the community.”