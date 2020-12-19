Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes postponed until July due to Covid-19

Fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes postponed until July due to Covid-19

Friday’s order by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, marks the third time Holmes’s trial has been delayed due to the virus. It was initially scheduled to start in July 2020 and was then moved to October before it was again reset for March.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:21 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhhaduri, San Jose

The judge presiding over the criminal fraud case against Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes said he has reluctantly decided to postpone a jury trial from March to July (Twitter )

The judge presiding over the criminal fraud case against Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes said he has reluctantly decided to postpone a jury trial from March to July to allow more time for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s order by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, marks the third time Holmes’s trial has been delayed due to the virus. It was initially scheduled to start in July 2020 and was then moved to October before it was again reset for March. Davila said he’s hopeful conditions will improve in the near future once more of the population is vaccinated.

“The court recognizes that a continuance of the trial will cause great inconvenience to victims who would like their day in court, as well as defendant, who wishes a speedy opportunity to defend against the charges,” the judge wrote. “All of these rights are important, but paramount to the court is the safety and health of the community.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
by Shishir Gupta
1st Test Day 3 Live: Wade, Burns take Aussies to 15/0 at end of 1st session
by hindustantimes.com
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi

latest news

NASA while sharing picture of gravitational lensing. It is stunning
by Sanya Budhiraja
NBE FMG Result 2020: Foreign Medical Graduate December exam result declared, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
‘So proud’: Dolly Parton’s association with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Rajpal Yadav recalls signing 16 films in 1 month
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.