French government to help SMEs with $3.5 billion recovery plan

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed on Thursday that the government will set aside 3 billion euros ($3.55 billion)in aid for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:31 IST

By Reuters, Paris

Le Maire also told French BFM TV that the government will further accelerate economic recovery plan from Aug. 25.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

