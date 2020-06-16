Sections
Home / Business News / Fuel prices hiked for 10th day in a row; petrol to cost Rs 76.73, diesel Rs 75.19 in Delhi

Fuel prices hiked for 10th day in a row; petrol to cost Rs 76.73, diesel Rs 75.19 in Delhi

The price of petrol was increased by 47 paise a litre on Monday while that of diesel by 57 paise a litre in Delhi. Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 76.73/litre and Rs 75.19/litre respectively in the national capital.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People seen refilling their motorbikes at a petrol pump during lockdown at Lodhi Road in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo )

Petrol and disease were raised for the tenth day in a row on Monday by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) even as crude oil rates have come down to multi-year lows.

Customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 83.62 for per litre of petrol and Rs 73.75 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol will cost Rs 78.55 per litre and diesel Rs 70.84.

Customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 83.62 for per litre of petrol and Rs 73.75 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol will cost Rs 78.55 per litre and diesel Rs 70.84.

Chennai residents will have to pay Rs 80.37 for every litre of petrol and Rs 73.17 for per litre of diesel



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Centre on Monday over the rising fuel prices.

“Middle class, poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get,” he had tweeted.

Oil firms resumed daily revision of fuel prices from June 7 after a gap of 82 days during Covid-19 lockdown and petrol price has gone up by Rs 4.98 for every litre and diesel price by Rs 5.23 a litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Also read: Here’s how you can check the latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) have adjusted fuel against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of a decline in international oil prices instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers.

(With agency inputs)

