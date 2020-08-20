Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / GAIL sees gas sales returning to pre-Covid-19 levels by quarter end

GAIL sees gas sales returning to pre-Covid-19 levels by quarter end

GAIL, the country’s largest natural gas marketing and transporting company, sold about 113 million standard cubic metres per day of the fuel before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:28 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

GAIL is currently selling gas at almost 95 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. (Mint file photo)

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd sees its gas demand returning to pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of the current quarter as the expansion of the city gas network will offset shrinking consumption, its Director (Marketing) E S Ranganathan said on Thursday.

GAIL, the country’s largest natural gas marketing and transporting company, sold about 113 million standard cubic metres per day of the fuel before the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We (GAIL) have come back to more or less 95 per cent level,” he said at FIPI’s Young Professionals Forum. “It is going to come back to 100 per cent level by the end of this quarter.” GAIL saw gas demand almost halving when a nationwide lockdown was imposed beginning March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Industries that used gas as feedstock shutdown and CNG-run buses and vehicles went off the road.

But with the restarting of economic activity and unlock phases that began in May and June, the demand started coming back, he said adding GAIL is currently selling gas at almost 95 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.



The most prolonged reduction in gas demand came from the city gas distribution sector that sells CNG to automobiles, piped cooking gas to households, and provide fuel to hotels and other industries in towns.

Ranganathan said the reduction in demand in existing city gas networks would be offset by new demand from newer areas where the network is being expanded now.

City gas networks are mostly concentrated in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai and a few other cities and licences have been given to roll out the same in other areas.

“As many as 475 CNG stations and 1 lakh households were added last fiscal and the same trend is likely in current fiscal,” he said. “The demand destruction will be offset by an increase in geographical reach.” He said gas consumption for the industry as a whole is likely to return to normal by the end of the financial year.

“GAIL will see its gas sales returning to pre-Covid levels by end of the quarter and for the industry as a whole it will be by the end of the financial year,” he said.

Speaking at the same forum, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) Director (Refineries) Vinod S Shenoy said “huge demand destruction” of liquid fuels such as petrol, diesel, and ATF happened after lockdown.

Demand fell by as much as 70 per cent but after unlock and lifting of restrictions, it has come back to 72-80 per cent.

“We expect demand going up to 90 per cent in the fourth quarter (of current fiscal),” he said.

Sales of petroleum products in May 2020 were 77 per cent compared to May 2019 and sales in June 2020 were about 91 per cent as compared to June 2019.

However, with some states re-imposing lockdowns, the demand for all petroleum products has fallen to 80-82 per cent.

For reaching pre-Covid-19 level public transport and offices will have to resume. Also, the aviation sector has to return to normal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s SBS Nagar retains first rank as cleanest city in North India in under 50,000 population category
Aug 20, 2020 17:55 IST
Naagin 5 premiere makes it most watched show on Colors channel
Aug 20, 2020 17:46 IST
Prize money of National Sports Awards set to be hiked: Ministry source
Aug 20, 2020 17:45 IST
Seven active Chinese military air bases under close watch of Indian agencies
Aug 20, 2020 17:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.