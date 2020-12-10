Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Gates Foundation pledges $250 mn more for fight against Covid-19

Gates Foundation pledges $250 mn more for fight against Covid-19

“Whether (the world) gets better for everyone depends on the actions of the world’s leaders and their commitment to deliver tests, treatments and vaccines to the people who need them,” said Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:30 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The Gates Foundation’s latest contribution, its largest till date, comes on top of the $70 million funding that it added in November. This brings its total commitments to the global pandemic response to $1.75 billion, the foundation said. (Reuters file photo)

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Thursday pledged an additional $250 million to support the development of low-cost and easier to deliver treatments and vaccines against Covid-19.

The Gates Foundation’s latest contribution, its largest till date, comes on top of the $70 million funding that it added in November. This brings its total commitments to the global pandemic response to $1.75 billion, the foundation said.

“Whether (the world) gets better for everyone depends on the actions of the world’s leaders and their commitment to deliver tests, treatments and vaccines to the people who need them,” said Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation.

The contribution will also support the delivery of tests and vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, the foundation added.



Britain became the first country on Tuesday to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine with a 90-year-old grandmother receiving the first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Canada approved the same vaccine on Wednesday, while the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it met its expectations for emergency use authorization ahead of a Thursday meeting of outside experts, who will discuss whether to recommend it.

However, Pfizer’s vaccine does face challenges, especially in the lower-income countries because of its ultra-cold storage requirements. It must be shipped and stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F).

“We have new drugs and more potential vaccines than we could have expected at the start of the year. But these innovations will only save lives if they get out into the world,” said Bill Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation.

Another US drugmaker Moderna Inc, which has said its vaccine is 94.5% effective in an interim analysis, has already applied for authorization in the US and European Union.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
Dec 10, 2020 12:16 IST
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
Dec 10, 2020 11:45 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
Dec 10, 2020 11:53 IST

latest news

US sets new grim record with over 3,000 Covid deaths in single day
Dec 10, 2020 12:30 IST
Solar eclipse on December 14: Know why it won’t be visible in India
Dec 10, 2020 12:29 IST
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Dec 10, 2020 12:30 IST
Gates Foundation pledges $250 mn more for fight against Covid-19
Dec 10, 2020 12:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.