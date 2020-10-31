Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / General Motors hires new chief financial officer from Delta Airlines

General Motors hires new chief financial officer from Delta Airlines

General Motors said that Paul Jacobson joined Delta as a financial analyst in 1997 and also served as senior vice president and treasurer.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 03:20 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Detroit

The General Motors Co. (GM) Technical Center stands in Markham, Ontario, Canada. (Bloomberg File Photo )

General Motors has hired away Delta Airlines’ CFO to fill the automaker’s top financial job.

The Detroit-based company said on Friday that Paul Jacobson will start the new position on December 1.

The 48-year-old Jacobson has been the airline’s CFO for the past eight years. He’ll replace Dhivya Suryadevara, who left GM in August for Silicon Valley payments startup Stripe.

GM said that Jacobson joined Delta as a financial analyst in 1997 and also served as senior vice president and treasurer.

Delta is widely viewed by Wall Street as the best-run US airline, and was the most profitable carrier for the past decade.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Oct 31, 2020 00:35 IST
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
Oct 30, 2020 23:49 IST
US passes 9 million reported coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins
Oct 31, 2020 03:35 IST
All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
Oct 31, 2020 02:36 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 31, 2020 04:37 IST
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Oct 31, 2020 04:23 IST
Covid-19: Third American wave breaking all records
Oct 31, 2020 04:05 IST
US passes 9 million reported coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins
Oct 31, 2020 03:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.