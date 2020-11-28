Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Germany: Economy minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021

Germany: Economy minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021

Economy minister Peter Altmaier told Die Welt it was not possible to give the all-clear while there were incidences of more than 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in large parts of Germany.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 14:32 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Berlin

Germany imposed a “lockdown light” in early November, which closed bars and restaurants but allowed schools and shops to stay open. (AP file photo)

Germany’s partial lockdown measures could be extended until early Spring if infections are not brought under control, economy minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

Altmaier told Die Welt it was not possible to give the all-clear while there were incidences of more than 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in large parts of Germany.

“We have three to four long winter months ahead of us,” he was quoted as saying. “It is possible that the restrictions will remain in place in the first months of 2021.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states on Wednesday to extend and tighten measures against the coronavirus until at least Dec. 20.

Germany imposed a “lockdown light” in early November, which closed bars and restaurants but allowed schools and shops to stay open. The measures have stopped the exponential growth of cases but infections have stabilised at a high level.

There were 21,695 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, bringing total cases since the pandemic began to 1,028,089.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 14:44 IST
PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, to visit Bharat Biotech facility next
Nov 28, 2020 13:27 IST
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Nov 28, 2020 13:50 IST
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
Nov 28, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Japan condemns China’s claim of sovereignty over Senkaku islands
Nov 28, 2020 14:51 IST
Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist
Nov 28, 2020 14:46 IST
Wisconsin AG calls attempt to overturn election ‘undemocratic’
Nov 28, 2020 14:40 IST
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
Nov 28, 2020 14:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.