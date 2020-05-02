Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Gilead stuck amid profit and virus drug

Gilead stuck amid profit and virus drug

Details from a US government study and a separate trial conducted by the company itself suggest remdesivir may become the first medication approved to treat the novel coronavirus, which has sickened 3.2 million people worldwide and killed 233,000.

Updated: May 02, 2020 03:24 IST

By Bloomberg, Minneapolis

A lab technician visually inspects a filled vial of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California (via REUTERS)

Gilead Sciences Inc. may spend $1 billion on its breakthrough new treatment for covid-19 this year alone, chief executive officer Daniel O’Day said. How much revenue—if any—the company expects to generate is another matter.

Details from a US government study and a separate trial conducted by the company itself suggest remdesivir may become the first medication approved to treat the novel coronavirus, which has sickened 3.2 million people worldwide and killed 233,000. Gilead is still in the early stages of developing and getting approvals for the medication to treat the pathogen, which first emerged in China less than six months ago.

The company has pledged to donate 1.5 million vials of the drug, its entire current supply, while O’Day said it is working with other major pharmaceutical companies to boost production of the medication, which must be given intravenously.

The unprecedented pace and nature of the operation has left investors and the analysts who scrutinise corporate performance scrambling to understand what the business will ultimately look like.



“There has been no other time like this in the history of the planet,” O’Day said. “There is no rule book out there, other than that we need to be thoughtful about how we can make sure we provide access of our medicines to patients around the globe and do that in a sustainable way for the company, for shareholders, and we acknowledge that. So point’s well-taken.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Graded easing of curbs over 2 weeks
May 02, 2020 02:30 IST
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQs
May 02, 2020 02:31 IST
In highest single-day spike, India records 2,364 Covid-19 cases
May 01, 2020 23:57 IST
Central Vista project: Environment ministry clears way for new Parliament building
May 01, 2020 23:59 IST

latest news

Trading in corporate bonds gathers pace in relief for MFs
May 02, 2020 03:34 IST
Amazon says its India business is worst affected by virus outbreak
May 02, 2020 03:29 IST
Gilead stuck amid profit and virus drug
May 02, 2020 03:24 IST
Delhi Minorities Commission chairman booked under sedition charges
May 02, 2020 03:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.