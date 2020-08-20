Sections
Gmail, Google Drive outage cause trouble for users across the world

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:44 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The Google Inc. Gmail logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in this arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, July 19, 2019. Alphabet Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 25. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Millions of internet users on Thursday are facing trouble while sending emails and attachments through Gmails and also connecting with many of the G suite services.

A few minutes ago, the Google apps status page updated to confirm that they have received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive.

Google’s status page also said they are investigating the issue. It also indicated reports of problems with Google Meet, Google Voice and Google Docs, while anecdotal reports show people are having issues uploading to YouTube as well.

A few of the social media users also took to Twitter and wrote about their problems with the #gmaildown. Some of them also posted memes along with their post on the micro-blogging site.



