Goa issues Rs 156 crore demand notice to JSW Steel for coal transportation

The Goa government has sought payment in the form of Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess, within 15 days. It has warned company representatives of punishment with imprisonment of two years or fine of Rs 25,000 if the cess is not paid.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Panaji

File Photo: Goa CM Pramod Sawant (PTI Photo)

The Goa government has issued a demand notice to JSW Steel Ltd, handling coal at Mormugao Port Trust (MPT), to pay Rs 156.34 crore in the form of Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess, within a fortnight, for transportation of coal.

In a demand notice issued on November 9, 2020, copy of which was released on Monday, the Assistant Director of Transport has asked JSW Steel to pay Rs 156.34 crore to the state within 15 days.

When contacted, JSW Steel declined to comment.

The notice said that the company representative may face punishment with imprisonment of two years or fine of Rs 25,000 if the cess is not paid.



The government has said that the company was served a show cause notice on September 4, 2020 for non-payment of cess under Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Act, 2000 for transportation of coal done through Mormugao Port Trust to the plant site.

The company representative was asked to remain present before the Transport Department on September 16, 2020.

The notice mentions that the company in their reply on October 13, 2020 said that due to COVID-19 outbreak minimum staff reported on duty.

The company had said that it will report back to the state government as soon as COVID-related restrictions are lifted by the government, but they failed to do so. PTI RPS DRR DRR

