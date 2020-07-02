Sections
Home / Business News / Gold prices fall 0.2% from eight-year peak after solid US data

Gold prices fall 0.2% from eight-year peak after solid US data

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,767.11 per ounce by 0034 GMT, after touching $1,788.96 on Wednesday — its highest since October 2012.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 09:12 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,777.30. (Getty Images)

Gold prices slipped on Thursday, easing from a near eight-year high hit in the previous session, as strong U.S. data and hopes for a potential Covid-19 vaccine dented safe-haven sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,767.11 per ounce by 0034 GMT, after touching $1,788.96 on Wednesday — its highest since October 2012.

- U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,777.30.



- Manufacturing activity in the United States rebounded in June, hitting its highest in more than a year, as the broader economy reopened.

- Similar surveys from China, Germany and France all pointed to a recovery in factory activity, while the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls in June increased by 2.369 million jobs.

- A Covid-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.

- Optimism over a potential Covid-19 vaccine and better than expected economic readings lifted investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

- Focus now shifts to June U.S. employment data due later in the day.

- Meanwhile, The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would penalise banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement a national security law.

- Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people on Wednesday as protesters took to the streets in defiance of sweeping security legislation introduced by China to snuff out dissent.

- Palladium gained 0.3% to $1,909.70 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $813.94 and silver rose 0.2% to $17.97.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Federal Reserve revisits idea of pledging to keep interest rates low
Jul 02, 2020 09:06 IST
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
Jul 02, 2020 09:05 IST
Vande Bharat mission phase 4 begins Friday, 9 flights to bring back stranded Indians from Canada
Jul 02, 2020 09:04 IST
Jayasi’s ‘Padmavat’ in school textbook irks Rajasthan cultural body
Jul 02, 2020 09:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.