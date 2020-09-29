Sections
Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 187 to Rs 50,320 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:43 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 187, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 50,320 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 336 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.20 per cent higher at USD 1,886.00 per ounce in New York.

