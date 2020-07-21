Gold futures rise on spot demand, global cues

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

An employee holds a 1kg gold bar at AGR (African Gold Refinery) in Entebbe, Uganda. (Reuters File Photo )

Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 159 to Rs 49,186 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 159, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 49,186 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,508 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.31% higher at $1,823.10 per ounce in New York.