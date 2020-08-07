Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Gold jewellery to fetch you a higher loan amount

Gold jewellery to fetch you a higher loan amount

On August 2, Mint reported that growing economic uncertainty in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak led to a surge in demand for gold loans, with lenders witnessing up to 30% growth in disbursal.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 07:30 IST

By Renu Yadav, Livemint New Delhi

The increased loan-to-value (LTV) ratio—the proportion of the collateral’s value a lender can give out as loan—will be available till March 31, 2021. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Gold loan customers will be able to borrow up to 90% of the value of the yellow metal compared to the existing 75%, the central bank said. The move comes as a relief to cash-strapped borrowers looking for such loans. The increased loan-to-value (LTV) ratio—the proportion of the collateral’s value a lender can give out as loan—will be available till March 31, 2021.

On August 2, Mint reported that growing economic uncertainty in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak led to a surge in demand for gold loans, with lenders witnessing up to 30% growth in disbursal.

“Once done, customers will be eligible for up to 20% higher gold loan amount versus what they are getting currently,” said Gaurav Gupta, CEO, MyLoanCare, a marketplace for loan products. The new LTV norms will be applicable only for new loans. “Loan amount is decided at the time of taking the loan, therefore, existing borrowers can approach the lender and rebook (prepay and avail again) loans under new norms. They are short-term loans and generally don’t have any prepayment charges,” he said.

“This move will provide support to people in managing their financial liabilities during the pandemic,” said Raj Khosla, founder and MD of financial services firm MyMoneyMantra.com.



The over 30% rise in prices since April resulted in higher demand for gold loans as customers could borrow more for the same quantity. Prices hit ₹55,448 per 10 gm on August 6, as per Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association. While RBI has increased the regulatory cap on gold loan LTV ratios, banks are free to set their own LTV ratios.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: 53,139 new cases of Covid-19 in Brazil; tally reaches 2,912,212
Aug 07, 2020 07:43 IST
India objects to omnidirectional CCTV cameras set up by Nepal at Uttarakhand border
Aug 07, 2020 07:40 IST
Manchester City look for silver in Champions League restart
Aug 07, 2020 07:37 IST
Boosters to enhance liquidity lift markets
Aug 07, 2020 07:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.