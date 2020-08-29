Sections
Home / Business News / Gold prices at Rs 52,155 after a fall of Rs 252, silver rises

Gold prices at Rs 52,155 after a fall of Rs 252, silver rises

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,407 per 10 grams.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 07:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Gold prices slipped by Rs 252 to Rs 52,155 per 10 grams. (Reuters image)

Gold prices slipped by Rs 252 to Rs 52,155 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,407 per 10 grams.

Silver prices, however, rose by Rs 462 to Rs 68,492 per kg as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,030 per kg.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were lower by Rs 252 despite the recovery in international prices as stronger rupee capped the upside for the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.



The rupee strengthened 43 paise to end at 73.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday supported by persistent foreign fund inflows and weak American currency.

In the international market, gold depicted a strong trend and was trading with gains at USD 1,949 per ounce and silver at USD 27.33 per ounce.

“Gold prices witnessed recovery on Friday on economic growth concerns,” Patel said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gold prices at Rs 52,155 after a fall of Rs 252, silver rises
Aug 29, 2020 07:05 IST
Happy birthday Nagarjuna: 5 unseen pics of the star on his 61st birthday
Aug 29, 2020 07:02 IST
Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude jolts Mizoram’s Champhai
Aug 29, 2020 06:54 IST
Govt may ask BSNL to test domestic network for 4G
Aug 29, 2020 06:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.