Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Gold prices fall Rs 4,000 in three weeks

Gold prices fall Rs 4,000 in three weeks

Investors are also looking forward to calmer trade and business under the Joe Biden administration in the US along with rapid progress in developing the Covid-19 vaccine.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gold has lost around 4.7 per cent this week which is the most since March 13. (Reuters file photo)

The drop in gold and silver prices continued this week too in the Indian markets. Developments in Covid-19 vaccine have reignited the interest of investors in risk assets slashing the prices of precious metals. Gold prices have plummeted about Rs 4,000 per 10 gram while silver settled at Rs 6,000 per kg in about three weeks.

On Friday, hopes around quick vaccine-fuelled economic recovery and a smooth White House transition slumped global gold prices as much as 2% to $1,773, breaking below the key $1,800 support level, to a near five-month trough. While the global stock index pierced through record highs for the third session this week.

Gold has lost around 4.7 per cent this week which is the most since March 13.

Investors are also looking forward to calmer trade and business under the Joe Biden administration in the US along with rapid progress in developing the Covid-19 vaccine.



Analysts also believe that ultra-low interest rates and prospects of infusing more stimulus in the economy can support gold prices. Central banks all around the world have slashed interest rates in response to pandemic hit economies.

A greater amount of stimulus in the economy has also sparked off concerns around higher inflation, which also helped gold to gain over 17 per cent till now this year.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 14:44 IST
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
Nov 28, 2020 15:20 IST
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
Nov 28, 2020 15:14 IST
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Nov 28, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

Gold prices fall Rs 4,000 in three weeks
Nov 28, 2020 15:12 IST
2-member CWI team arrives in Dhaka to inspect COVID-19 arrangements
Nov 28, 2020 15:12 IST
Joe Biden’s win means some Guantanamo prisoners may be released
Nov 28, 2020 15:11 IST
Neetu thanks makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo for ‘ensuring safe environment’
Nov 28, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.