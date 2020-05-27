Sections
Gold prices fall today, below Rs 47,000 per 10 gram

Worldwide, gold was trading near a two-week low on Wednesday as optimism around several economies re-opening dulled the metal’s safe-haven appeal, although increasing Sino-US frictions over Beijing’s proposed security law for Hong Kong tempered losses.

Updated: May 27, 2020 11:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Analysts said despite the pullback in bullion prices, the outlook remains positive for gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset during political and economic uncertainties. (AP file photo. Representative image )

Gold prices in India fell on Wednesday tracking global rates as risk sentiment improved.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold futures were down 0.63% to Rs 46,030 per 10 gram and silver futures were also lower 0.5% to Rs 47,540 per kg.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,710.01 per ounce by 0301 GMT, trading near last session’s low of $1707.10, when prices dropped as much as 1.3%. US gold futures were also down 0.1% to $1,703.20.



“What we saw over the preceding 24 hours was a break of relatively meaningful support at about $1,715,” Ilya Spivak, DailyFx currency strategist, said while speaking to Reuters.

“The positive story seems to be easing of restrictions and (that) there will be some sort of rebound in economic activity... but, there is (also) a lot of negativity. Tension between the US and China is a huge risk,” Spivak added.

Asian shares shed some of their recent gains after US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday Washington was working on a strong response to China’s planned national security law for Hong Kong, adding it would be announced before the end of the week.

Analysts said despite the pullback in bullion prices, the outlook remains positive for gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset during political and economic uncertainties.

“The biggest risk is people getting complacent and forgetting that the long term consequences of this lockdown are not going away anytime soon and we aren’t going to have the perfect economy,” Spivak added.

Economic prospects for the developed world this year have darkened again in the past month, with a V-shaped sharp recovery expected by less than one-fifth of economists polled by Reuters.

