Gold prices slips Rs 338 to Rs 45,853 on weak global cues

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A saleswoman shows a gold earring to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. (Reuters File Photo )

Gold prices on Tuesday plunged Rs 338 to Rs 45,853 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants were engaged in profit-booking at prevailing levels in tandem with the yellow metal slipping overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery fell by Rs 338, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 45,853 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,434 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery declined by Rs 353, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 46,000 per 10 gram in 4,366 lots.

Globally, gold was trading 0.53 per cent lower at $1,714.60 per ounce in New York.



