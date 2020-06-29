Sections
Home / Business News / Gold rises as coronavirus concerns lift safe-haven bid

Gold rises as coronavirus concerns lift safe-haven bid

The outlook for a global economic recovery over the past month has worsened or at best stayed about the same, according to a firm majority of economists in Reuters polls.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Reuters

Gold anodes are pictured at Swiss refinery Metalor in Marin near Neuchatel, Switzerland. (Reuters File Photo )

Gold prices rose on Monday as worries over a surge in Covid-19 infections globally dented optimism about a swift economic rebound, driving investors towards the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,773.41 per ounce by 0506 GMT. Prices were $5.65 shy of a near eight-year high of $1,779.06, hit last week.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,788.40 per ounce.

“Certainly the safe-haven buying is coming through fairly strong, with the fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S., in particular, really driving that investor appetite at the moment,” said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.



California ordered some bars to close on Sunday, following similar moves in Texas and Florida, as cases nationwide soar to record levels each day. Washington state and the city of San Francisco have paused re-opening plans.

Relentless spread of the coronavirus intensified investor fears about a delay in global economic recovery and weighed on risk appetite, driving inflows into safe-haven assets.

The outlook for a global economic recovery over the past month has worsened or at best stayed about the same, according to a firm majority of economists in Reuters polls.

Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, holdings rose 0.3% to 1,178.90 tonnes on Friday, while speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to June 23.

On the technical side, spot gold is poised to break a resistance at $1,778 per ounce and rise to $1,789, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, palladium gained 0.9% to $1,877.14 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.6% to $803.31 and silver climbed 0.8% to $17.89.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘When are people going to invite me”: Benjamin Mendy eager to visit India
Jun 29, 2020 13:12 IST
Bhumi Pednekar to feed 550 families as tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Jun 29, 2020 13:07 IST
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Jun 29, 2020 13:05 IST
Beyonce dedicates BET Humanitarian award to Black Lives Matter protesters
Jun 29, 2020 13:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.