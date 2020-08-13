Sections
Gold rises marginally by Rs 11, silver jumps Rs 1,554

Gold rises marginally by Rs 11, silver jumps Rs 1,554

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 11 to Rs 53,132 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following a rally in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 53,121 per 10 gram. (Reuters file photo)

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 53,121 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,554 to Rs 68,349 per kg from Rs 66,795 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,931 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.88 per ounce.



“Gold prices traded firm with spot international gold prices rising to USD 1,931,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

