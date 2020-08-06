Gold rises Rs 225, silver jumps Rs 1,932

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The precious yellow metal had closed at Rs 56,365 per 10 gram in the previous trade. (File photo for representation)

Gold prices rose by Rs 225 to Rs 56,590 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, in line with a strong rally in international price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also witnessed a strong upward trend, as it jumped Rs 1,932 to Rs 75,755 per kg from Rs 73,823 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 225 with strong rally in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 2,045.70 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 27.57 per ounce.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, “International gold and silver extended gains on Thursday as investors continue to remain buyers of the metals amid worries about recovery in the pandemic-ravaged global economy.”