Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Gold set for worst month in four years on vaccine-led stocks rally

Gold set for worst month in four years on vaccine-led stocks rally

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $1,766.26 per ounce. Gold is down 5.9% so far this month, its biggest monthly decline since November 2016.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:21 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, New York

Gold slipped and was on track for its worst month in four years. Gold is down 5.9% so far this month, its biggest monthly decline since November 2016. (Reuters)

Gold slipped on Monday and was on track for its worst month in four years, as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine-led economic rebound that propelled equities to record highs dulled the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $1,766.26 per ounce by 0301 GMT. Gold is down 5.9% so far this month, its biggest monthly decline since November 2016.

US gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,772.60.

“Vaccine inspired optimism about an economic bounce is really eroding the attraction of safe-haven investments like gold... the breach of $1,800 is feeding into the market imagination and appears to be another trigger,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.



Vaccine optimism drove the dollar to a more than two-year low and put world stocks on course for a record month of gains.

Also bolstering risk sentiment was data that showed China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November.

Investors now eye testimony Congressional by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week, for clues on the likely direction monetary policy might take.

“The risks are that the Fed will slow down or even halt its bond purchasing program and that’s another reason to be cautious about the outlook for gold,” McCarthy added.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result from monetary stimulus.

Wall street bank Citi expects bullion’s sell-off to taper in December with support in the mid $1700s.

“A renewed push above $2,000/oz in the next 3-6 months seems likely,” the bank added in a note, citing its bearish dollar outlook and low-interest rates as tailwinds.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Silver slipped 3.2% to $21.96 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.9% to $954.64 and palladium was down 0.4% at $2,416.22.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 10:23 IST
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
Nov 30, 2020 10:27 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to 38,772; total recoveries nearing 8.9 million
Nov 30, 2020 10:04 IST

latest news

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: 50 vacancies for cook and steward on offer, here’s direct link
Nov 30, 2020 10:35 IST
India mulls foreign lithium-asset investment for clean energy: Niti Aayog
Nov 30, 2020 10:31 IST
Did you know that George Clooney cuts his own hair for the past 25 years?
Nov 30, 2020 10:30 IST
Varanasi decked up ahead of PM Modi’s visit on Dev Deepawali
Nov 30, 2020 10:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.