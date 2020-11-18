Sections
Home / Business News / Goldman Sachs expects Indian economy to shrink by 10.3 per cent

Goldman Sachs expects Indian economy to shrink by 10.3 per cent

The availability of an effective vaccine in India could allow a meaningful activity rebound in 2021 particularly in consumer-facing services sectors.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 05:49 IST

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Livemint New Delhi

Goldman Sachs cautioned that the pace of recovery will be restrained by some economic scarring and a number of factors, including a weak labour market. (Reuters Photo)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it expects India’s economy to shrink 10.3% in the year to March 31, slower than the 14.8% contraction the investment bank estimated in September, as it expects the availability of a Covid vaccine to trigger a rebound in economic activity.

Goldman Sachs also said GDP growth will rebound to 13% in the next fiscal year above consensus expectations of 10.9%.

The availability of an effective vaccine in India could allow a meaningful activity rebound in 2021 particularly in consumer-facing services sectors, where activity still remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels, it said in a November 15 note.

Goldman Sachs, however, cautioned that the pace of recovery will be restrained by some economic scarring and a number of factors, including a weak labour market, hit on private sector incomes and balance sheets, tighter credit supply conditions and limited impetus from fiscal policy.

