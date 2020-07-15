Sections
Home / Business News / Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion

Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion

Reliance’s digital unit Jio Platforms houses music and movie apps but its mainstay is telecoms firm Jio Infocomm - India’s largest mobile carrier with more than 387 million users.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:45 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

An advertisement for Jio Platforms Ltd., the mobile network of Reliance Industries Ltd., is displayed at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Bloomberg)

India’s Reliance Industries on Wednesday said Alphabet Inc’s Google will buy a 7.7% stake in its digital unit for $4.5 billion, winning the backing of another U.S. tech giant after Facebook Inc in late April.

With Google’s investment, strategic and financial investors have committed a total of 1.52 trillion rupees ($20.22 billion) in the last few months, Reliance chairman and billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s annual shareholders meeting hosted via a webcast.

Reliance’s digital unit Jio Platforms houses music and movie apps but its mainstay is telecoms firm Jio Infocomm - India’s largest mobile carrier with more than 387 million users. ($1 = 75.1590 Indian rupees)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10th Big Bash League to start amid India’s tour to Australia this year
Jul 15, 2020 15:00 IST
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Jul 15, 2020 15:01 IST
‘Winning a national award was numbing moment…’
Jul 15, 2020 14:58 IST
Finding moments of joy amid the pandemic
Jul 15, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.