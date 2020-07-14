Sections
Google in talks to invest $4 billion in Reliance's digital arm: Report

Google in talks to invest $4 billion in Reliance’s digital arm: Report

The report comes a day after Google said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, in its biggest commitment to a key growth market.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:58 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

An announcement could come as soon as the next few weeks, according to the report. (Reuters)

Alphabet Inc’s Google is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion for a stake in the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement could come as soon as the next few weeks, according to the report.

Google declined to comment, while Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors, including Facebook and KKR & Co, have already poured in a combined $15.64 billion for just over 25% in Jio Platforms. The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by Reliance have helped make India’s biggest company by market value net-debt free.





Shares of Reliance pared some losses to trade down 0.7% as of 0928 GMT, while the broader market was down 1.68%.

